Insight Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,070.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $187,676.76 and approximately $63,070.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

