Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

In other news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.