Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $746.38

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.38 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06). Instem shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 2,739 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.71 million and a P/E ratio of 66.38.

Instem Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

