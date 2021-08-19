Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for about 2.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.33% of Insulet worth $60,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $294.81. 216,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,601. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.89 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.