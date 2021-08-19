Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $7.02 million and $361,873.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00855067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00104278 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.