Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.14

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$176.14 and last traded at C$176.03, with a volume of 165344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.10. The firm has a market cap of C$30.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.