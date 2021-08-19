Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 443,700 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

