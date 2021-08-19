Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.63.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.94. 620,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,425. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.18.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

