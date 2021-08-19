Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

ICE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.85. 4,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,694. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

