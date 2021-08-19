International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 72,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00.
NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
