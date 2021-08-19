International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 72,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

