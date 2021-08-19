International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 8,300 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00.

IMXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 99,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

