Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Tops $919.98 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $9.13 billion and $919.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.30 or 0.06612780 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,231,730 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

