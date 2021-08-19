Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.44. 1,486,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,734. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $547.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

