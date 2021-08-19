Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.99. Approximately 686,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88.

