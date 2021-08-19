Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.33. 5,360,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,081,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 708,208 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,019,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,463,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,432,000 after purchasing an additional 296,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 1,580,989 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

