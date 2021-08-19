Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.19 and last traded at $86.41. 30,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 20,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.