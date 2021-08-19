Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $90.33. Approximately 28,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 103,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.08.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.