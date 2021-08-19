Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Down 5.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.27. 76,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 54,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56.

