Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.27. 144,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 191,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57.

