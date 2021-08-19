Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 6,284,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,661,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87.

