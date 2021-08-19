Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

