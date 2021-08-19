Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 6.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.56. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $302.51.

