Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

PSCI opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

