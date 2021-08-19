Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,321,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,996,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $105.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68.

