InvestDigital (IDT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $362,561.88 and approximately $106,402.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,895,952 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

