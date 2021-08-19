Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (AAPL, AD, ADI, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AES, AMC, AQN, ATO)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $365.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $3.70 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.04 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $14.70 to $18.30. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $52.00 to $55.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $178.00 to $190.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $214.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $220.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $343.00 to $404.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $46.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $313.00 to $314.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $347.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $287.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $5.25 to $4.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

