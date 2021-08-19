Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (AAPL, AD, ADI, ADSK, AEE, AEP, AES, AMC, AQN, ATO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $365.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $3.70 to $5.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.04 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $14.70 to $18.30. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $52.00 to $55.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $178.00 to $190.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $214.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $220.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $343.00 to $404.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $46.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $313.00 to $314.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $347.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $287.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $5.25 to $4.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

