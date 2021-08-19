Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (DRIO, LITE, MBII, REG, SEDG, SHLS, SITC, SO, SR, SRE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 19th:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price lowered by Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

had its target price reduced by Aegis from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $350.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

