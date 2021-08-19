Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B):

8/10/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

8/6/2021 – CCL Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$46.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,295.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

