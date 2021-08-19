Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B):
- 8/10/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00.
- 8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00.
- 8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00.
- 8/6/2021 – CCL Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$46.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,295.
