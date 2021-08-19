Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 12,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 2,188,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

