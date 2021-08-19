Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 965 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 578,593 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

