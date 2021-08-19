Investors Buy High Volume of STAAR Surgical Put Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

