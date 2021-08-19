Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 572% compared to the typical daily volume of 598 call options.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 6,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,850. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

