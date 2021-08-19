Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,020 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

