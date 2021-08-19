Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Put Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,332 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 869% compared to the average daily volume of 447 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.