Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.89

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 5411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

