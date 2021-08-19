Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
