Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Trading Down 1.4%

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.