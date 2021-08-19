IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.07.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.59. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

