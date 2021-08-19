IQeon (IQN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $699,727.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $10.66 million and $699,727.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.54 or 0.00867541 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047438 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

