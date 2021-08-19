iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 5.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.25. 79,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,347,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

