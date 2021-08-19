IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,221 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,614. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $419.43 million, a P/E ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.