IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $118.81 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $118.81 million and $12.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,496,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,254,650 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.