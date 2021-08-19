Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,343 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

