Irwin Federman Sells 31,562 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $632,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Irwin Federman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Irwin Federman sold 312 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $6,614.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 984,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.