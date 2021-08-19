iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 857,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,219. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04.

