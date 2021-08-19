iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 1,108,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,519. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $102.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.