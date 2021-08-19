iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.