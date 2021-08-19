iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 21,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.