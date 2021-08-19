iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

