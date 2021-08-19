iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

